“A research report recently published by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) revealed the percentage of total U.S. mobile phone activations during the quarter that ended in June 2018,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “According to the report, 36% of U.S. mobile phones activated were Apple iPhones. Apple tied with Samsung, which offers mobile phones across a much wider range of price points.”

“CIRP said that Apple’s share of U.S. mobile phone activations grew year over year and that gain came ‘in part at Samsung’s expense.’ Samsung’s U.S. mobile phone activation share declined both sequentially as well as year over year,” Eassa writes. “Although this news is a positive for Apple as it indicates that its current iPhone product portfolio was more competitive in the June quarter of this year than in the prior year, it could be an even bigger positive for the upcoming iPhone product cycle.”

“The iPhone X is a sleek device with a full-screen OLED display and solid cameras, but both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus use less advanced (although still quite good) liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and have fairly large bezels,” Eassa writes. “If Apple’s current product lineup is doing this well, its next-generation lineup — which looks far better than the current one — could serve to accelerate share gains…”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: As goes the antiquated Home button, so goes the South Korean dishwasher maker!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “TJ” for the heads up.]