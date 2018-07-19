“Apple Watch might have started as device wholly dependent on your phone, but it’s transformed into one that can function all day on its own,” Michael Simon and Leif Johnson write for Macworld. ” However, just like your iPhone, you won’t get the most out of your Apple Watch until you fill it up with apps.”

Here are 10 of our favorite paid apps you need to have on your Apple Watch:

• Outcast ($0.99)

• Streaks ($4.99)

• Carrot Weather ($4.99)

• Dark Sky Weather ($3.99)

• Rules! ($2.99)

• Things ($9.99)

• Fantastical 2 ($4.99)

• Deliveries ($4.99)

• Lifeline… ($1.99)

• Just Press Record ($4.99)

Each app described with App Store links in the full article here.