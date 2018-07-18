“Choosing a new MacBook Pro has gotten a little more complicated since Apple introduced the Touch Bar, as not everyone necessarily needs to have the secondary touch-enabled display,” AppleInsider writes. “For this comparison, we’ll be focusing on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, since that’s the only current-gen model where you can choose not to have a Touch Bar.”

“The first obvious difference is the price, with the base model priced at $1,299, though most users will pay for the $1,499 model as 128 gigabytes of storage is very limiting. The cheapest Touch Bar-equipped model costs $1,799, a pretty big premium in comparison, but it does include 256 gigabytes of storage from the start,” AppleInsider writes. “Less obvious but possibly a bigger factor is connectivity, with the Touch Bar model equipped with four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of two in the non-Touch Bar version.”

“Under GeekBench’s testing, the single-core benchmark for the Touch Bar model was ahead of the non-Touch Bar version, achieving 4,602 and 4,524 respectively. For multi-core, the gap widened, with the Touch Bar MacBook Pro scoring 16,699 to the base model’s 9,484. In single-core tasks, there isn’t much of a difference between both models, so if you’re someone like a student, who mostly just surfs the web and does homework, you won’t notice much of a difference,” AppleInsider writes. “On the other hand, the new Touch Bar model completely destroys the base model in terms of multi-core tasks, so this will help anyone who does a lot of video & photo editing, rendering, or other power-demanding tasks.”

