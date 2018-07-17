“Now, there’s a new resource for shortcut fans, too – Sharecuts, a directory of shortcuts created and shared by the community. The site is still very much in the early stages,” Perez reports. “Plus, iOS 12 is still in beta testing itself, and the Shortcuts app can only be installed by developers who request access via an invite. But by the time iOS 12 releases to the public later this fall, Sharecuts’ directory will be filled out and a lot more functional.”
“The premise, explains Sharecuts’ creator Guilherme Rambo, was to make an easily accessible place where people could share their shortcuts with one another, discover those others have shared, and suggest improvements to existing shortcuts,” Perez reports. “It’s written in Swift and open-sourced on GitHub so others can contribute.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Power users rejoice!
We’ll be interested to see if Siri Shortcuts can help in Apple’s eternal quest to bring scripting to the masses. – MacDailyNews, June 4, 2018
SEE ALSO:
Most people will never use Apple’s ‘Siri Shortcuts’ – June 5, 2018
Apple previews iOS 12 with shared AR experiences, Group FaceTime, Memoji, and much more – June 4, 2018