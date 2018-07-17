“So far, we’ve heard many reports of this year’s iPhone line-up, and seen some claimed schematics, along with renders based on them, but a photo posted today claims to give us our first look at actual components from the 2018 iPhones,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“They reportedly show the glass front panels, which cover the displays, for all three models: the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models, with the 6.1-inch LCD model in the middle,” Lovejoy reports. “If real, they provide our first real-life look at one key element of this year’s line-up: a lower-cost LCD model which closely resembles the iPhone X design.”

“Achieving a near-bezel-free display with an LCD screen requires some new technology,” Lovejoy reports, “but even that isn’t expected to quite match the thin bezels possible with the OLED models.”

2018 Apple iPhone, iPhone X, iPhone X Plus front panels pic.twitter.com/fGlzRH5Q6x — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 17, 2018

