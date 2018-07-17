“They reportedly show the glass front panels, which cover the displays, for all three models: the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models, with the 6.1-inch LCD model in the middle,” Lovejoy reports. “If real, they provide our first real-life look at one key element of this year’s line-up: a lower-cost LCD model which closely resembles the iPhone X design.”
“Achieving a near-bezel-free display with an LCD screen requires some new technology,” Lovejoy reports, “but even that isn’t expected to quite match the thin bezels possible with the OLED models.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As this photo is from Ben Geskin, they are very likely the real deal.