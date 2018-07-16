“While we wait for Apple to implement its promised deep changes to Maps, here is how to use a few of the lesser-known features in the company’s navigation software,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Maps has several gestures to help you navigate it effectively on an iPhone. One of the most useful of these makes it really easy to scroll in an out of the Map using just your thumb,” Evans writes. “Double tap and hold the Map with your thumb (or any other finger). Keep your digit pressed on the display and you will now be able to zoom in and out of the Map by sliding up or down on the screen.”

“Once you’ve created your route you can choose to add to it. Create the route you want to use and tap Go. While on your journey you can add services to your route by swiping up to reveal services, usually Petrol Stations, a place to eat (lunch, breakfast, etc.) and Coffee,” Evans writes. “Maps will create a new route from where you are to this new destination and will then allow you to resume your original route once you’ve finished filling up – just tap the Resume Route item at the top of the display.”

Much more in the full article here.