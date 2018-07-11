“It seems like only yesterday that Apple was trading around $130 and I was writing about how AAPL stock could hit $200,” Will Ashworth writes for InvestorPlace. “Well, trading within 6% of $200, I’ve decided to up the ante. Unlike $200, which has been a surprisingly tricky hurdle, hitting $400 within the next 36 months could come more easily.”

However, to do so, it’s going to need the help of these five things:

1. Services Revenue

2. Apple Retail Stores

3. Bringing iOS closer to macOS

4. Emerging Markets

5. The iPhone

“Over the past five years, AAPL stock has achieved a total annualized return of 27.2%. For Apple stock to get to $400 within 36 months, it has to generate 29% annual returns,” Ashworth writes. “That’s a very tall order indeed.”

Ashworth writes, “To get there, the iPhone can’t have a letdown and emerging markets have to keep growing profitably.”

