However, to do so, it’s going to need the help of these five things:
1. Services Revenue
2. Apple Retail Stores
3. Bringing iOS closer to macOS
4. Emerging Markets
5. The iPhone
“Over the past five years, AAPL stock has achieved a total annualized return of 27.2%. For Apple stock to get to $400 within 36 months, it has to generate 29% annual returns,” Ashworth writes. “That’s a very tall order indeed.”
Ashworth writes, “To get there, the iPhone can’t have a letdown and emerging markets have to keep growing profitably.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: From Will’s lips to Mr. Market’s ears.