“Live Listen has been around since 2016, but originally only worked with MFi-certified hearing aids,” Hoffman writes. “In iOS 12, it works with Apple’s own AirPods, too.”
“When you enable Live Listen, your iPhone or iPad functions as a remote microphone that captures audio, reduces noise, and increases the volume before sending it straight to the AirPods in your ears,” Hoffman writes. “For example, if you’re in a noisy restaurant, you could place your phone on the table, activate Live Listen, and have your iPhone pick up the conversation and play it through your AirPods. Someone could even talk directly into your iPhone’s microphone and you’d hear them clearly on your AirPods.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A huge number of people will be able to benefit from this for the relatively tiny price of a pair of AirPods!
