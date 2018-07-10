“Your AirPods can function as hearing aids thanks to ‘Live Listen’ in iOS 12,” Chris Hoffman writes for How-To Geek. “This feature uses your iPhone (or iPad) as a directional microphone, capturing sound and reducing noise before piping it through your AirPods.”

“Live Listen has been around since 2016, but originally only worked with MFi-certified hearing aids,” Hoffman writes. “In iOS 12, it works with Apple’s own AirPods, too.”

“When you enable Live Listen, your iPhone or iPad functions as a remote microphone that captures audio, reduces noise, and increases the volume before sending it straight to the AirPods in your ears,” Hoffman writes. “For example, if you’re in a noisy restaurant, you could place your phone on the table, activate Live Listen, and have your iPhone pick up the conversation and play it through your AirPods. Someone could even talk directly into your iPhone’s microphone and you’d hear them clearly on your AirPods.”

