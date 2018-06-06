“Apple has one hardware-specific feature planned that wasn’t announced at Monday’s WWDC keynote,” Steven Aquino reports for TechCrunch. “In iOS 12, users will be able to use Live Listen, a special feature previously reserved for hearing aids certified through Apple’s Made for iPhone hearing aid program, with their AirPods.”

“After enabling the feature in the iPhone’s settings, users will be able to use their phones effectively as a directional mic,” Aquino reports. “This means you can have AirPods in at a noisy restaurant with your iPhone on the table, for example, and the voice of whomever is speaking will be routed to your AirPods.”

“Live Listen support in AirPods is key. The inclusion of this feature makes AirPods more capable and more alluring; it’s significant given they are almost universally hailed as one of Apple’s best products in years,” Aquino reports. “Soon, anyone — particularly someone with limited hearing — will have access to this feature without needing to buy dedicated hardware to get it.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]