“After enabling the feature in the iPhone’s settings, users will be able to use their phones effectively as a directional mic,” Aquino reports. “This means you can have AirPods in at a noisy restaurant with your iPhone on the table, for example, and the voice of whomever is speaking will be routed to your AirPods.”
“Live Listen support in AirPods is key. The inclusion of this feature makes AirPods more capable and more alluring; it’s significant given they are almost universally hailed as one of Apple’s best products in years,” Aquino reports. “Soon, anyone — particularly someone with limited hearing — will have access to this feature without needing to buy dedicated hardware to get it.”
MacDailyNews Take: A huge number of people will be able to benefit from this at relatively little cost!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]