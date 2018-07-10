AirPlay 2 for iTunes
• Control your home audio system and AirPlay 2-enabled speakers throughout your house
• Play music at the same time on multiple AirPlay 2-enabled speakers in your house, all in sync
Other improvements and fixes
• Fixes an issue that may prevent Photos from recognizing AVCHD media from some cameras
• Fixes an issue that may prevent Mail users from moving a message from Gmail to another account
For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT208864
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
