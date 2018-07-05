“Mathilde Collin says the workplaces of the future ought to take a different approach. She’s the co-founder and CEO of Front, which makes tools for sharing inboxes with your teammates,” Newton reports. “If you’ve ever emailed a business address starting with ‘contact@’ or ‘info@,’ there’s a chance the team is managing the emails with Front.”
“But Collin’s longer-term vision is to build what she calls an asynchronous version of Slack,” Newton reports. “Like Slack, Front will be integrated with all the other software tools you use — Asana, Trello, Github, Google Docs, and so on — and collect any important notifications in a place where you can read them on your time.”
MacDailyNews Take: Our current unread email message currently number over 7,000 total. We long ago stopped stressing about it. Most of it is junk. We tend to our VIP lists in Mail and massively “Mark as Read” when we get tired of seeing big numbers next to our inboxes.
As with email — and most everything else – the crux of the problem remains the same: Too much data and not enough tools to manage it efficiently. — MacDailyNews, April 13, 2016
