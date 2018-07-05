“It’s been four years now since Slack arrived to kill email — and yet, email persists,” Casey Newton reports for The Verge. “While the group chat app has plenty of ardent fans and continues to grow quickly, it also draws criticism for its distracting, always-on nature. At many workplaces, if you’re at work, you’re also expected to be available on Slack. For some people, that means the thing that ‘replaced’ email is something much more demanding.”

“Mathilde Collin says the workplaces of the future ought to take a different approach. She’s the co-founder and CEO of Front, which makes tools for sharing inboxes with your teammates,” Newton reports. “If you’ve ever emailed a business address starting with ‘contact@’ or ‘info@,’ there’s a chance the team is managing the emails with Front.”

“But Collin’s longer-term vision is to build what she calls an asynchronous version of Slack,” Newton reports. “Like Slack, Front will be integrated with all the other software tools you use — Asana, Trello, Github, Google Docs, and so on — and collect any important notifications in a place where you can read them on your time.”

