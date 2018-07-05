“The five Mac model numbers are A1931, A1932, A1988, A1989 and A1990, indicating two distinct ranges,” Hardwick reports. “The last three numbers may relate to expected refreshes for the 13-inch MacBook Pro (with and without Touch Bar) and the 15-inch MacBook Pro, while the first two could reference a refreshed 12-inch MacBook and a potential replacement for the aging MacBook Air, which Apple has been gradually phasing out. ”
“The five new iPad model numbers are harder to decipher,” Hardwick reports, “but Apple is expected to launch new models of iPad Pro later this year featuring slimmer edges, a faster processor, a custom Apple-built GPU, and a TrueDepth camera with support for Face ID.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bring on the new Macs and Home button-free iPads!