“Right now, the cable that comes with a new iPhone does not plug into a new MacBook Pro without a dongle. #donglelife is for real,” Matt Burns writes for TechCrunch. “If this leak is correct, though, that wrong might soon be righted.”

“Photos have surfaced showing what is an engineering prototype of an Apple 18 W USB-C charger, which is supposedly [sic] to be bundled with the next iPhone,” Burns writes. “If correct, this will let owners take advantage of the iPhone’s fast charging capabilities without purchasing anything else.”

“Plus,” Burns writes, “it will let users connect the iPhone to a MacBook Pro out of the box.”



