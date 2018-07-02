“Dell has agreed to buy out its own tracking stock for $21.7bn in a move that will return the sprawling technology company back to public markets five years after its founder took it private,” James Fontanella-Khan reports for The Financial Times. “The deal announced on Monday will give Michael Dell and his financial partner Silver Lake, the tech-focused private equity group, greater control of VMware, the data centre company it already controls.”

“By taking Dell back on to public markets — after a contentious $25bn buyout five years ago — one of the world’s largest tech companies will have the possibility to manage and reduce its large debt pile,” Fontanella-Khan reports. “Under the terms of the deal Dell will exchange each share of its ‘Class V’ tracking stock for 1.3665 shares of Dell Technologies Class C common stock, or at $109 in cash — up to and not exceeding $9bn worth of cash.”

