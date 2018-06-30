“When companies claim something in a promo, they have to be able to back that claim up,” Oliver Haslam writes for Redmond Pie. “So when Apple started promoting the iPhone X as being capable of taking “studio quality portraits,” it turns out that some people were not at all convinced.”

“By some, we mean two, because they saw fit to complain to the ASA [Advertising Standards Authority],” Haslam writes. “They claimed that Apple promos were misleading because they did not believe that an iPhone was good enough to take shots that could be compared to anything studio quality.”

“However, it turns out that it can,” Haslam writes. “[The ASA] has given Apple the OK to continue saying that the iPhone X is capable of taking images that are studio quality after Apple argued that the iPhone X takes portrait images at a 50mm focal length, the same as is used by most professional photographers.”

MacDailyNews Take: “Studio quality” is a nebulous term that can obviosuly vary widely depending on the quality of the studio (and photographer) involved.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]