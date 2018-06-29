AudFree Software has launched a new product called AudFree DRM Audio Converter, a one-stop streaming audio solution to convert DRM-ed audios, including Apple Music songs, iTunes & Audible audiobooks, as well as non-DRM audio files to MP3, WAV, FLAC, AAC for playing on any popular media playing device.

Due to DRM, it’s impossible to play Apple Music and iTunes/Audible audiobooks on common MP3 players or non-authorized devices. Therefore, a dedicated decrypting tool is highly required to break the limit from those specific audios. As a most comprehensive audio conversion tool, AudFree Audio Converter for Mac works as a perfect DRM remover for Apple Music, iTunes songs, audiobooks and Audible AA, AAX files. By using this software, you can easily convert the protected Apple Music M4P songs and Audible AA/AAX audiobooks to unprotected MP3, M4A, AAC, WAV, FLAC and M4B.

In addition to an exclusive DRM removal solution, AudFree Audio Converter also serves as an all-in-one toolkit for non-DRM audios. It converts between all popular audio file formats without losing any quality. No matter what types of audios you are converting, encrypted or non-encrypted, AudFree DRM Audio Converter is able to keep the original ID3 tags and metadata info in output files, including the audio title, cover, album, artist, chapters, and so forth. And users are allowed to change the audio quality flexibly by customizing the parameters like audio codec, bit rate, sample rate, and more.

When converting Audible AA and AAX audiobooks with AudFree, it can preserve the 100% lossless quality of the original files. And thanks to the built-in audio splitter, you can easily cut the large audiobook file into small segments by chapters or fixed time frames.

Pricing and Availability:

AudFree DRM Audio Converter is available on its official online store now with $39.95 single user license and $54.95 (USD) family pack. It’s provided with both Mac and Windows versions. The very first version is fully compatible with the latest iTunes version on most OS.

More info here.