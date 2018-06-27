“Eve makes loads of HomeKit compatible hardware including sensors, plugs, switches, and most recently sprinkler controllers,” Hall reports. “As part of the new focus on smart home tech, Eve has sold its gaming division to gaming peripheral firm Corsair. Elgato Gaming will continue as a separate brand.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Check out all of Elgato… er, Eve Systems’ HomeKit products here. We’re partial to the Eve Aqua ourselves (effortless watering; activate your soakers with Siri)!
SEE ALSO:
Elgato showcases five new HomeKit accessories – August 29, 2017