“Elgato makes a lot of great HomeKit hardware and smart home accessories — and now that’s going to be Elgato’s only focus as it tightens up and rebrands,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “Elgato Systems is changing its name to Eve Systems and going all-in on HomeKit as it shifts its focus totally to its extensive Eve live of smart home products.”

“Eve makes loads of HomeKit compatible hardware including sensors, plugs, switches, and most recently sprinkler controllers,” Hall reports. “As part of the new focus on smart home tech, Eve has sold its gaming division to gaming peripheral firm Corsair. Elgato Gaming will continue as a separate brand.”

