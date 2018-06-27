“If you’ve woken up to find your Google Home device isn’t working properly, then you’re not alone — users are being prevented from interacting with their Google-based smart devices, and no amount of resetting and tinkering with options is fixing the problem,” Mark Jansen reports for Digital Trends.

“The problem seemingly began a few hours ago and stops the user from completing any interaction with the device,” Jansen reports. “According to a thread on the r/GoogleHome subreddit, Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Chromecast devices are affected, and the issues seem to extend worldwide, with problems having been reported in the United States, Brazil, and Indonesia, as well as other countries.”

“It’s pretty obvious if any of your devices are suffering from the problem. If using a Google Home, ‘Hey, Google’ commands are being followed by messages that the Home device is not yet set up, that a problem has been encountered, or a glitch occurred. If you’re using a Chromecast, you may find that it can no longer be found for streaming — as per numerous early complaints — or that it simply refuses to boot up,” Jansen reports. “The fact that the issue is worldwide and not linked to a specific region implies that something’s gone wrong on Google’s end.”

