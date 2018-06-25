“Apple generally releases a video highlighting its Pride Parade participation, though we don’t have one just yet for this year’s,” Miller reports. “The company has participated in the San Francisco Pride Parade since at least 2014.”
“Apple employees and bystanders have shared numerous posts on Twitter about the company’s participation,” Miller reports. “One user touted that there were around 1,000 people in the Apple section of the parade.”
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Inclusion & Diversity information is here.
