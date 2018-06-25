“As it has done in past years, Apple [on Sunday participated in] the San Francisco Pride Parade,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Apple employees donned Pride-themed t-shirts with the Apple logo, as did CEO Tim Cook, Lisa Jackson, and Jay Blahnik.”

“Apple generally releases a video highlighting its Pride Parade participation, though we don’t have one just yet for this year’s,” Miller reports. “The company has participated in the San Francisco Pride Parade since at least 2014.”

“Apple employees and bystanders have shared numerous posts on Twitter about the company’s participation,” Miller reports. “One user touted that there were around 1,000 people in the Apple section of the parade.”

Happy Pride to the Apple employees marching today in San Francisco and to everyone celebrating #Pride2018 across the country! pic.twitter.com/UUoZDAWjnC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 24, 2018

