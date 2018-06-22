“A Canadian man has filed suit in small claims court, alleging the scratch on his Apple Watch proves that Apple’s claim that the device is ‘brilliantly scratch-resistant’ is false,” Stephen Silver reports for AppleInsider.

“According to iPhone in Canada, Dean Lubaki, 21, has filed a small-claims court application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleging that in marketing the Apple Watch Series 3 as ‘brilliantly scratch-resistant’ is not true, as evidenced by his Watch having been scratched,” Silver reports. “Lubaki filed the claim after Apple did not respond to his letter. He is seeking compensatory damages, for ‘mental stress, and expenses that occurred because of the case in addition to the time of my life wasted that I will never get back,’ as well as punitive damages, because Apple ‘should not get away’ with ‘lying to customers on their website by falsely claiming that a product won’t scratch,’ on top of ‘lying to customers to their face and in store.'”

