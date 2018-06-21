“The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), an organization that includes Apple, today announced the publication of a new Digital Key Release 1.0 specification, which is a standardized solution designed to let drivers download a digital vehicle key onto their smartphones,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Described as an organization focused on enabling seamless mobile device-to-vehicle connectivity, the CCC’s new Digital Key Release specification is available to all member companies,” Clover reports. “In addition to Apple, this includes charter member companies Audi, BMW, General Motors, HYUNDAI, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung, and Volkswagen, plus core members like ALPS ELECTRIC, Continental Automotive GmbH, DENSO, Gemalto, NXP, and Qualcomm Incorporated. ”

