“Apple employees are voicing growing discontent for the workplace under boss Tim Cook, according to employee surveys ranking the top 100 CEOs,” David Pierini writes for Cult of Mac. “Cook’s spot on Glassdoor’s annual list was 96, down from 53 a year ago in what was the biggest fall for a tech CEO on the list.”

“Glassdoor’s ranking of Cook was based on 12,054 Apple employee reviews,” Pierini writes. “There are a number of reoccurring answers in the Pros and Cons categories and not everyone saw the work culture in the same way.”

“There were 903 reviewers who griped about work-life balance, but 213 others said work-life balance was great,” Pierini writes. “One former or anonymous employee with more than five years with Apple had a short but blunt list of Cons that read: ‘No work life balance. Management does not care if you’re burnt out. Compared to other companies, the pay is below average.’ Asked what advice the employee would have for management, the employee said, ‘Some re-training might be in order because clearly, you have forgotten how to treat people.'”

