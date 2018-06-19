“Android’s popularity can be attributed for the most part to Google’s distribution model, Google’s size, and good timing,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “The company released Android shortly after Apple disrupted the smartphone market with the iPhone, and it modeled much of the platform’s functionality after iOS, which was called iPhone OS at the time.”

“The Android OS had initially been developed as a BlackBerry clone of sorts, but Google quickly realized that it needed to retool Android once it saw Apple’s iPhone,” Epstein writes. “Once Android was reworked, it was released as an open source platform that was free to use by any mobile device maker.”

“Because of the way Google distributes Android, and because of the way it manages the Play store, Android is rife with security issues. Just last month we saw news of scary new malware spreading through Android apps, and then we saw how insanely easy it is to sneak Android malware back into the Play store even after it had previously been identified and removed. So we know that Android has some serious security issues,” Epstein writes. “As it turns out, Android doesn’t even have to be installed on your smartphone or tablet to be a security risk… One of the more common Android emulators out there is called Andy OS, and it lets users run Android on their Windows or Mac computers. It’s completely free to download and operate, and it lets users run all sorts of popular Android apps on their PCs. Did we say free? Well, it turns out that there is indeed a cost involved: Andy OS secretly installs a bitcoin miner on users’ computers.”

