“Over the last week we’ve spent time exploring macOS 10.14 Mojave and comparing it with macOS 10.13 High Sierra in order to see what’s changed,” Jeff Benjamin writes for 9to5Mac. “Have a look at our hands-on video as we walk through over 50 new changes and features that are headed to the Mac.”

Changes covered in this video include:

• Updated Lock screen

• Dark Mode

• Dynamic Desktop

• New wallpaper

• New Screen shot controls

• Enhanced App Permissions

• New apps

– Apple News

– Stocks

– Home

– Voice Memos

– Mac App Store (complete redesign)

And much more:

Direct link to video here.