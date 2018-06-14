“In a recent episode of the BBC show Countryfile, it was revealed how the Queen uses her royal iOS devices for carrying out an activity very close to her heart,” Dormehl reports. “The Queen — a seasoned equestrian — has her Apple devices linked up so that she can keep track of her horses even when she is off performing royal duties. In particular, she is interested in seeing the new foals born.”
“This isn’t the only thing the Queen has used an iPad for, however,” Dormehl reports. “She has also been known to tweet from her personal iPad. She’s been an Apple fan for quite some time, too. In 2005, she made headlines when she purchased her first iPod.”
MacDailyNews Take: Her Majesty is pretty iPad savvy!
