“Q: Is iOS 12 stable? A: It’s a beta, so I expect instabilities and for things to be broken,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “That said, so far I’m not finding it to be too bad for such an early beta. But if you’re expecting iOS 11 levels of stability at this stage, forget it.”
“On a zero to ten scale, going from unbearable to awesome,” Kingsley-Hughes writes, “I’d have to say that the iOS 12 beta hovers around a 2 now…”
MacDailyNews Take: Install betas only on test devices, not production iPhones and iPads.