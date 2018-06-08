“In case you missed it: The venerable Mac startup chime died of unknown causes at age 32 in Cupertino,” Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus writes for Apple World Today.

“I was reminded of this while testing Darth iMac, the space-gray-and-black iMac Pro I borrowed from Apple for an upcoming review,” LeVitus writes. “Darth iMac was the first chimeless Mac I’ve used. And, I immediately noticed that I missed the chime.”

“Anyway, when I heard about the chime’s untimely demise,” LeVitus writes, “I put together this little memorial video of famous (and infamous) startup chimes through the years, along with some chimes of death and doom.”

