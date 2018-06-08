“I was reminded of this while testing Darth iMac, the space-gray-and-black iMac Pro I borrowed from Apple for an upcoming review,” LeVitus writes. “Darth iMac was the first chimeless Mac I’ve used. And, I immediately noticed that I missed the chime.”
“Anyway, when I heard about the chime’s untimely demise,” LeVitus writes, “I put together this little memorial video of famous (and infamous) startup chimes through the years, along with some chimes of death and doom.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Those who, like us, miss the startup chime, can bring back the Mac startup chime via the Terminal command.
To re-enable the startup chime, launch Terminal and execute the following command (paste the line below into the Terminal window, then press Enter):
sudo nvram BootAudio=%01
You may be asked to enter your administrative password.
If you prefer a chimeless Mac, execute the following command:
sudo nvram BootAudio=%00
SEE ALSO:
Apple axes iconic Mac startup chime from new MacBook Pros – October 31, 2016