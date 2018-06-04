An Apple Special Event, the WWDC 2018 Keynote, is scheduled for today, June 4, 2018.

Live video will begin at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT here:

https://www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2018/

This stream will be best experienced on a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; or a crappy PC trying to run Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).