Alongside macOS Mojave, Apple is previewing an all-new Mac App Store featuring a new look and rich editorial content that will make it easier than ever to find great Mac apps. Like the iOS App Store, which was redesigned last year, the new Mac App Store celebrates apps, games and developers with an all-new Discover tab featuring compelling stories, in-depth interviews, helpful tips, collections of must-have apps and more. Users can also explore new Create, Work, Play and Develop tabs to find the perfect app for a specific project or purpose — from music, video and photography apps to business utilities and games.

“Since its launch in 2011, the Mac App Store has become the single largest catalog of Mac apps and today remains the safest and best place to get Mac apps for users around the world,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. “We are excited to usher in a new era for the Mac App Store with a beautiful new look, unique editorial content and emphasis on human curation that complements the ways people are using their Macs today.”



Great New Apps

The Mac App Store already offers the largest catalog of Mac apps and even more great apps are joining. Apps coming soon include Office from Microsoft, Lightroom CC from Adobe, BBEdit from Bare Bones, Transmit from Panic, Live Studio from Snap Inc. and Houseparty, among others.

“Office 365 provides the best of both worlds for Mac users — a productivity experience that is unmistakably Office, but specifically designed for the Mac,” said Kirk Koenigsbauer, corporate vice president at Microsoft, in a statement. “We’re excited to provide our joint customers with easy access to downloads and updates by bringing Office to the newly redesigned Mac App Store.”

“Adobe is looking forward to bringing Lightroom CC, our industry-leading photography service, to the Mac App Store in the next year,” said Bryan Lamkin, executive vice president and general manager of Digital Media at Adobe, in a statement. “We’re also excited to join the Mac App Store with its new redesign that not only makes it easy for users to find apps like Lightroom CC, but also further showcases the great work of creators and developers.”

“We are very excited about the improvements to curation and discovery that Apple will be bringing to the Mac App Store,” said Rich Siegel, founder and CEO of Bare Bones Software, in a statement. “Having just marked BBEdit’s 25th anniversary as a leading Mac product, we continue to look ahead, and we believe that a robust Mac App Store is part of a bright future for this great platform.”

“Houseparty for Mac makes lightweight group video chat accessible to more users than ever before,” said Ben Rubin, co-founder and CEO of Houseparty, in a statement. “We started connecting people meaningfully with our mobile app on the iOS App Store, and now we’re excited to bring Houseparty to Mac users too via the newly redesigned Mac App Store.”

“We’re happy to be bringing Transmit back to the Mac App Store,” said Cabel Sasser, co-founder of Panic Inc, in a statement. “Apple is listening to developers like us and putting a lot of effort into making the Mac App Store better for everyone. We’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Discover

With the new Discover tab, each week users can find in-depth editorial about the best Mac Apps through stories and collections and see what’s most popular with top charts. For the first time, helpful videos that autoplay will provide users with dynamic app previews so they can see an app in action before downloading it.

Create, Work, Play and Develop

Create, Work, Play and Develop tabs provide helpful recommendations and expertise about apps within each of these themes. These tabs will also help users make the most of apps they might already have with tips and tutorials that even the most expert users will find useful.

Availability

The new Mac App Store will be available with macOS Mojave this fall. The developer preview of macOS Mojave is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta program will be available to Mac users in late June at beta.apple.com. For more information, visit apple.com/macos/mojave.

Source: Apple Inc.