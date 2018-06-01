“Earlier this week saw Apple release iOS 11.4 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “But should you make the leap and update right now or is it better to sit back and wait for the inevitable bug fixes to drop?”

“A crucial factor to consider is whether iOS 11.4 contains any features (or for that matter, bug fixes and improvements) that you will benefit from,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “While I’ve published the full list of features and bug fixes here, the two groups of people that iOS 11.4 will appeal to are: (1) Those who own a HomePod or other AirPlay 2 device [and] (2) Those who want to benefit from Messages in iCloud.”

“I’ve installed iOS 11.4 on a number of devices, and overall I don’t see any real performance, stability, or battery life differences compared to iOS 11.3,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “I’m not seeing any show-stopping bugs in this release that have put me off both rolling the release out to all my devices, and recommending that others do the same (again, my pool of test devices is limited, and your mileage may vary). I’m not seeing any show-stopping bugs in this release that have put me off both rolling the release out to all my devices, and recommending that others do the same (again, my pool of test devices is limited, and your mileage may vary). This, combined with the broad range of bug fixes this release brings, means that I suggest anyone already running iOS 11 to download and install this update.”

