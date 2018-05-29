“There’s good reason Apple hasn’t done this yet. AirPods run at $159 a pop while its Lightning-connected EarPods cost only $29. If Apple were to include AirPods in the box with a new iPhone, it would likely come at a proportionately increased cost—likely at least $100 or $130 on top of the price of the iPhone itself,” Bonnington writes. “But by including AirPods in the box with a new iPhone purchase, Apple does itself a favor on a number of fronts. It finally draws consumers away from their reliance on wired iPhone earbuds; it makes the device mainstream, rather than a niche accessory for early adopters; and most importantly, it draws iOS users further into the Apple ecosystem—and potentially away from looming competitors like Google and Amazon. ”
Bonnington writes, “Even if Apple included AirPods with the new iPhone at no additional cost, Apple would stand to gain more from this change in the long run than it would lose in profits.”
MacDailyNews Take: Versus the old way of lugging around an iPhone with corded earphones or even with wireless earbuds, there’s nothing as freeing as going on a run with just your Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods!
Including AirPods in the box may make sense if Apple can make enough (a big if, as AirPods are frequently out of stock) and make them inexpensively enough.