“Apple could complete its transition to OLED next year, as a new report claims that all three 2019 iPhones will adopt the screen tech,” Carly Page writes for The Inquirer.

“While this year we’re expecting to see two new OLED-equipped iPhones alongside a ‘cheap’ LCD model, South Korea’s ET News reports that Apple will transition to an all-OLED line-up next year,” Page writes. “Citing industry sources, the website reports that Apple will debut three new iPhones in 2019, all of which will follow the iPhone X in sporting an OLED display. However, it notes that if Apple releases a fourth iPhone in 2019, that model will likely stick with an LCD screen. ”

“While the move is far from official, it appears the financial markets are taking this specific rumour pretty seriously,” Page writes. “ Reuters reports that shares of Japan Display, who currently supplies LCD displays for Apple’s iPhones, fell as much as 20 per cent following the news, while in Sharp also fell four per cent. ”

