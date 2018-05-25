“Apple is advertising free one month trials of its premium iCloud storage plans to Apple device owners not currently paying for a subscription and who have reached their 5GB limit,” AppleInsider reports. “When these users attempt to perform an iOS device backup, a pop-up message appears promoting the step-up 50GB plan. A similar notification without mention of the free trial has long been part of iOS. [The new message reads], ‘You do not have enough space in iCloud to back up your iPhone. A 50 GB plan gives you plenty of space to continue backing up your iPhone. Your first month is free and it’s just $0.99 each month after.'”
AppleInsider reports, “The free-to-try options apply to each of Apple’s upgrade tiers, ranging from the 50GB rung for $0.99 per month to the 2TB tier for $9.99 per month.”
MacDailyNews Take: Note that for those who are already subscribers on lower tiers, the offer of a free month does not apply for increasing storage capacity.