“In a move designed to drive iCloud storage subscription upgrades, Apple is now promoting free month-long trials of 50GB, 200GB and 2TB plans to customers currently on the gratis 5GB tier,” AppleInsider reports.

“Apple is advertising free one month trials of its premium iCloud storage plans to Apple device owners not currently paying for a subscription and who have reached their 5GB limit,” AppleInsider reports. “When these users attempt to perform an iOS device backup, a pop-up message appears promoting the step-up 50GB plan. A similar notification without mention of the free trial has long been part of iOS. [The new message reads], ‘You do not have enough space in iCloud to back up your iPhone. A 50 GB plan gives you plenty of space to continue backing up your iPhone. Your first month is free and it’s just $0.99 each month after.'”

AppleInsider reports, “The free-to-try options apply to each of Apple’s upgrade tiers, ranging from the 50GB rung for $0.99 per month to the 2TB tier for $9.99 per month.”

