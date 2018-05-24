“This is because the largest telecom companies in the U.S. — AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint — have been selling your real-time location data to a little-known company called LocationSmart,” Peterson writes. “Another firm, Securus Technologies, obtains and uses that location data for its own purposes.”
Securus Technologies offer a “service to law enforcement that can locate nearly any phone in the U.S. using cell tower data. In a public document, Securus even boasts that it can do so ‘within seconds,'” Peterson writes. “The service, obviously, raises some serious privacy concerns — particularly as the tracking can be done with little legal oversight, the NYT reported. While LocationSmart requires a person’s explicit consent before tracking their location, that requirement goes out the window if a search warrant is issued.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week, “Until Americans wake up about privacy, and demand stringent laws, these myriad risks due to blatant data theft will continue.”
