“We are in the midst of a major and worrying data privacy scandal — but you probably haven’t heard about it,” Mike Peterson writes for iDropNews. “To put it in the simplest terms possible: Law enforcement entities can figure out exactly where you are, at this very minute, using your smartphone. All without your knowledge.”

“This is because the largest telecom companies in the U.S. — AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint — have been selling your real-time location data to a little-known company called LocationSmart,” Peterson writes. “Another firm, Securus Technologies, obtains and uses that location data for its own purposes.”

Securus Technologies offer a “service to law enforcement that can locate nearly any phone in the U.S. using cell tower data. In a public document, Securus even boasts that it can do so ‘within seconds,'” Peterson writes. “The service, obviously, raises some serious privacy concerns — particularly as the tracking can be done with little legal oversight, the NYT reported. While LocationSmart requires a person’s explicit consent before tracking their location, that requirement goes out the window if a search warrant is issued.”

