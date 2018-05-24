“Call it the curse of miniaturization,” Mark Sullivan reports for Fast Company. “As tech companies try to make devices at once smaller and more powerful, things go wrong… It’s the same story with Apple’s ‘Bendgate,’ which, you’ll recall, happened when numerous Apple customers complained that the aluminum shells of 2014’s blockbuster iPhone 6 and 6 Plus phones were prone to bend in normal use.”

“Earlier this month, a San Jose federal court declined to allow a group of plaintiffs to form a class action around the complaint, but the judge in the case wrote an opinion that included information from internal Apple documents that were under seal,” Sullivan reports. “Federal judge Lucy Koh wrote that Apple knew about the new phones’ propensity to bend before it launched the devices in 2014. Apple also conducted an internal investigation of the bending issues, Koh wrote, finding that the iPhone 6 was 3.3 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s, and that the iPhone 6 Plus was 7.2 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s, court documents show.”

