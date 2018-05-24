“Earlier this month, a San Jose federal court declined to allow a group of plaintiffs to form a class action around the complaint, but the judge in the case wrote an opinion that included information from internal Apple documents that were under seal,” Sullivan reports. “Federal judge Lucy Koh wrote that Apple knew about the new phones’ propensity to bend before it launched the devices in 2014. Apple also conducted an internal investigation of the bending issues, Koh wrote, finding that the iPhone 6 was 3.3 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s, and that the iPhone 6 Plus was 7.2 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s, court documents show.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple knew that version was more prone to bending than previous iPhones, but there’s no proof that Apple believed the amount of flex was problematic. The phones could flex more than other models but still be within Apple’s design tolerances. No intent to deceive or sell failure-prone devices on Apple’s part is proven by these court documents.
In fact, other phones sold at the time and later were more susceptible to bending than Apple’s iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.
SEE ALSO:
Video: Google’s Nexus 6P bends easier than iPhone 6 Plus, scratches like an iPhone 5 – October 30, 2015
New iPhone 6s bend test reveals super-strong aluminum shell – August 19, 2015
New Apple patents show continuing work on Liquidmetal – August 11, 2015
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge bends and breaks under less pressure than Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus – April 6, 2015
Foxconn’s CEO: iPhone 6 Plus ‘bendgate’ nothing more than FUD from competitors – October 9, 2014
It bends! Bendgate hits Samsung’s bendable Galaxy Note 4 – October 8, 2014
T-Mobile CEO John Legere on bendgate: ‘That’s such horseshit’ – October 6, 2014
Consumer Reports stress test: Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus not very bendable at all – September 26, 2014
Analysts: Ignore irrational ‘bendgate’ noise and buy Apple stock – September 26, 2014
Inside the facility where Apple tortures the iPhone 6 – September 26, 2014
Apple opens testing facility to reporters, details exhaustive iPhone 6 Plus durability tests – September 25, 2014
Apple’s gauntlet of five durability tests that iPhone 6 Plus passed with flying colors – September 25, 2014
Apple: Only nine customers have complained about bent iPhone 6 Plus units – September 25, 2014
If ‘bending’ is all Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus rivals have left, they’re roadkill – September 24, 2014