“Apple is planning to share news on APFS support for Fusion Drives ‘very soon,’ Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi told MacRumors reader Jonathan in an email [Tuesday] afternoon,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“With the launch of macOS High Sierra, Apple introduced a new Apple File System for Macs that have all-flash built-in storage,” Clover reports. “At the time macOS High Sierra was introduced, Apple said that the initial release of the software would not allow Fusion Drives to be converted to APFS, but confirmed APFS support would be coming at a later date.”

Clover reports, “Since then, iMac and Mac mini owners who have Fusion Drives have been eagerly waiting for Apple to implement support for the feature, but in update after update, no APFS support for Fusion Drives has materialized.”

