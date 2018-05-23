“In just 11 days and a few hours, the Apple Keynote presentation that traditionally launches the World Wide Developers’ Conference will have come to an end,” David Phelan writes for Forbes. “Tim Cook will have introduced the event from the vast stage at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, and Apple VPs will have explained what to expect from software that will be deployed for iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac and HomePod.”

“Nothing is certain with Apple, but nothing is more likely than the next version of iOS software, iOS 12, being announced,” Phelan writes. “The latest rumors seem to confirm that after issues, to put it mildly, with some iOS releases this year, that next year’s OS will be focused on fixing bugs, smoothing the experience and so on rather than a radical overhaul.”

“There will also, definitely, be new Mac [operating system] software announced,” Phelan writes. “There seems to be a consensus that universal apps for Mac and iOS may be on the horizon. I mean, in many cases like Messages, Notes and so on, that’s sort of what exists now, but the difference is that this will allow developers create one app for both platforms.”

“Don’t expect a public beta of the next Apple Watch software – there’s never been one yet – though do expect a developers’ beta that will confirm the importance of fitness, health and wellness which seems increasingly important to Apple,” Phelan writes. “There are likely to be developers’ and public betas of the Apple TV operating software though details of what might emerge are scant, to say the least… Although this is a software show, there may be room for some physical gadgets, too…”

