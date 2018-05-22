Apple today sent out invitations for the opening act of its World Wide Developers Conference, which will begin June 4th, in San Jose, California.

Apple invites attendees to a Monday morning keynote that will start at 10:00am PDT / 1pm EDT.

“This year, we expect to see new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS at the conference, and it’s possible Apple will also use the event to unveil new iPad Pro models and new Macs,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors. “Apple is rumored to be working on an updated iPad Pro that features an iPhone X-style edge-to-edge display with no Home button and support for Face ID. It’s not clear, however, if this device will be ready to debut at WWDC as rumors have said that it may not come until later in the year.”

At WWDC events, “Apple often introduces refreshed Macs, and the iMac, MacBook Pro, and MacBook are all awaiting 2018 refreshes,” Clover writes. “It’s also possible Apple will use the WWDC event to launch the long-awaited AirPower, a charging mat that’s designed to charge iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus models at the same time as the AirPods (with a new charging case) and the Apple Watch Series 3.”

Read more in the full article here.