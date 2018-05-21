“Apple is, or at least was, working on an ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint scanner,” Luke Edwards reports for T3. “The bad news is that it may never be something we see in an iPhone.”

“The ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner was leaked by Korea’s Chosun in the form of a patent,” Edwards reports. “While current under-screen fingerprint scanners use light to see the details of a finger, the ultrasonic version is far more accurate – if not more expensive.”

“The reality is that despite Samsung allegedly working on this ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reading tech, Apple likely won’t ever use it,” Edwards reports. “The iPhone X embraced Face ID and ditched Touch ID, saying the new system is 20 times more secure.”

