“It’s time for Apple to migrate iPhones and iPads from Lightning ports to USB-C,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac.

“You can argue that there’s nothing wrong with the Lightning socket, but if you think back to 2012, there were plenty of people arguing that there was nothing wrong with the old 30-pin dock connector,” Lovejoy writes. “There was outrage at the time, and it was a pain for me personally, as I had quite a few 30-pin accessories, but I doubt anyone would want to return to the old connector today. We all acknowledge that the Lightning port is a vast improvement over the 30-pin connector, and that the switch was – with hindsight – the right thing to do.”

“Apple has already gone all-in on USB-C for Macs, so why make us mess around with two different connectors for different devices?” Lovejoy writes. “I look forward to the day when all I need carry is a USB-C to USB-C cable to be able to charge any device, and connect any two devices together. That’s the benefit. One cable to do it all is elegant. The type of elegance for which Apple is famed. So let’s have an elegant solution.”

