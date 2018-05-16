“The entertainment giant faces a tricky situation in deciding what to do about Mr. Lasseter, a predicament facing many companies in the #MeToo era as they deal with executives whose infractions they didn’t consider severe enough to warrant termination,” Schwartzel and Fritz report. “In Mr. Lasseter’s case, Disney executives led by Chief Executive Robert Iger are deciding the fate of a man long considered one of Hollywood’s most bankable and well-known creative geniuses.”
“Some current and former Pixar employees have told media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, that Mr. Lasseter regularly hugged or otherwise touched them without consent,” Schwartzel and Fritz report. “Some employees said that Mr. Lasseter’s behavior didn’t bother them.”
“In considering a redefined role for Mr. Lasseter, Disney leadership appears to be attempting to maintain the benefit of his creative input without the liabilities that could come from his being in charge of thousands of employees, as he previously was,” Schwartzel and Fritz report. “Day-to-day management duties, including hiring or firing capabilities, would be removed or contained in the scenario being considered, the person familiar with the matter said. Reining in Mr. Lasseter’s managerial oversight could be complicated, however, as his power came less from his official title than his unofficial position as Disney’s most-valued creative employee, people who worked with him said.”
MacDailyNews Take: Well, yeah, wasn’t letting him return eventually the plan with Lasseter all along?
Disney without Lasseter would be like Disney without Lasseter, a fate Disney would certainly like to avoid.
