“Rashida Jones is still credited as a writer on Toy Story 4, the next installment in the beloved franchise,” Kim Masters reports for The Hollywood Reporter.



“”But, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and her writing partner at the time, Will McCormack, left the project early on after John Lasseter, the acclaimed head of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, made an unwanted advance,” Masters reports.

MacDailyNews Note: “In a statement to The New York Times, Ms. Jones and Mr. McCormack said their departure was tied to Pixar’s general treatment of female and minority employees,” Brooks Barnes reports for The New York Times. “‘The breakneck speed at which journalists have been naming the next perpetrator renders some reporting irresponsible,’ they said. ‘We did not leave Pixar because of unwanted advances. That is untrue. We parted ways because of creative and, more importantly, philosophical differences.'” “‘There is so much talent at Pixar, and we remain enormous fans of their films,’ they continued. ‘However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice,'” Barnes reports. “Ms. Jones and Mr. McCormack concluded the statement by saying: ‘We encourage Pixar to be leaders in bolstering, hiring and promoting more diverse and female storytellers and leaders. We hope we can encourage all those who have felt like their voices could not be heard in the past to feel empowered.'”

“One longtime Pixar employee says Lasseter, who is well-known for hugging employees and others in the entertainment community, was also known by insiders for ‘grabbing, kissing, making comments about physical attributes.’ Multiple sources say Lasseter is known to drink heavily at company social events such as premiere parties, but this source says the behavior was not always confined to such settings,” Masters reports. “Now Lasseter is taking a leave of absence from Pixar after acknowledging ‘painful’ conversations and unspecified ‘missteps,’ he wrote in a memo to staff on Tuesday.”

“It is hard to overstate Lasseter’s value to Disney. He is known as the genius behind Pixar films from Toy Story to Inside Out to Coco, opening Nov. 22. He took charge of Walt Disney Animation in 2006 and led a revival that included such gigantic hits as Frozen,” Masters reports. “Sources say some women at Pixar knew to turn their heads quickly when encountering him to avoid his kisses. Some used a move they called ‘the Lasseter’ to prevent their boss from putting his hands on their legs.”

“A longtime insider says he saw a woman seated next to Lasseter in a meeting that occurred more than 15 years ago. ‘She was bent over and [had her arm] across her thigh,’ he says,” Masters reports. “‘The best I can describe it is as a defensive posture … John had his hand on her knee, though, moving around.’ After that encounter, this person asked the woman about what he had seen. ‘She said it was unfortunate for her to wear a skirt that day and if she didn’t have her hand on her own right leg, his hand would have traveled.'”

“The same source said he once noticed an oddly cropped photo of Lasseter standing between two women at a company function,” Masters reports. “When he mentioned that to a colleague, he was told, ‘We had to crop it. Do you know where his hands were?'”

