“Carmack loved NeXT computers,” Evans writes. “At one stage, he asked Jobs if he could put a ‘Developed on NeXT computers’ logo in the beginning start-up sequence of Doom. Jobs declined, only to put out feelers to achieve just that once the game became succesful.”
“Despite his place in helping Atari’s breakout game, Breakout to happen, Jobs wasn’t so into games on the Mac, says Carmack,” Evans writes. “‘Several things over the years made me conclude that, at his core, Steve didn’t think very highly of games, and always wished they weren’t as important to his platforms as they turned out to be,’ he wrote.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hence, gaming on the Mac has always been second-rate.
A funny one that rings so true is that Jobs wanted Carmack to cancel his wedding to appear at an Apple keynote. (It didn’t happen.)