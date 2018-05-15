“French premium cable television company Canal+ is slowly moving away from building its own set top boxes,” Romain Dillet reports for TechCrunch. “As Next INpact spotted, you can now subscribe to Canal+ and get an Apple TV 4K with Canal+’s myCanal app already preloaded.”

“Canal+ has been around for decades and was the first premium TV channel in France,” Dillet reports. “While you had to get your own Canal+ set top box to receive Canal+ 15 years ago, the company’s own box has slowly become irrelevant. As all the main French internet service providers give you a set top box, Canal+ has partnered with them to offer multiple add-ons to receive Canal+’s content.”

“When Canal+ announced its most recent device, Canal+ already said that you’d get a better experience with the myCanal app on the Apple TV.,” Dillet reports. “If you don’t subscribe to Canal+ through your ISP, you can get an Apple TV 4K for €6 per month in addition to your TV package.”

