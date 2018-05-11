“I sat down with Microsoft’s Joe Belfiore and Shilpa Ranganathan at Build this week to get a better understanding of the company’s cross-device efforts for Windows 10 and the future of Windows itself,” Warren reports. “Microsoft’s new Your Phone app isn’t ready for Windows 10 users to even try fully yet, as the company is still building the app, but it’s clear this will be the central way to connect phones to PCs.”
“Microsoft has shown off messages, notifications, and photo sharing at the moment, but not all of these features will necessarily work on both iOS and Android,” Warren reports. “‘We will actually have photos on iOS and notifications as well,’ explains Shilpa Ranganathan. ‘Apple does make it a tad harder for messages, but we’re very willing to work with Apple.’ That work with Apple has not started, and Microsoft has not yet approached the company to see if it’s willing to work with Microsoft. It seems very unlikely that it will be able to convince Apple to partner on such a project…”
MacDailyNews Take: Gee, ya think? If Apple not going to unleash Messages for Android, there’s no way they’d do so for Irrelevantsoft whose presence in mobile is reduced to begging others to help them make some desktop app useful.
Throw another funeral, Microsoft. For yourselves.
Microsoft’s irrelevancy is stark and will remain so.
For us, watching Microsoft flounder around like a dying fish on land brings immense schadenfreudian enjoyment to each and every day. 🙂 – MacDailyNews, April 22, 2016
