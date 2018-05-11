“Plenty has already been said about the 20th anniversary of the iMac, the computer that played an instrumental role in bringing Apple back from the brink,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “But the legacy of the Bondi Blue iMac is still with us in many ways today — not just in the computer that shares its name, but in an overriding philosophy that Apple continues to exemplify across its product line.”

“If you wanted an indication of how Apple would be doing business in 2018, you could do worse than cast back two decades and look at the decisions that it made when it produced that first iMac. (A machine that itself took a page directly out of Apple’s own playbook for the original Macintosh back in 1984),” Moren writes. “The line is anything but subtle.”

“What the iMac did signal was how important the all-in-one philosophy was to the future of the company,” Moren writes. “Fast forward 20 years and not only is the all-in-one iMac now the stalwart of Apple’s desktop line, but the rest of the company’s products have followed suit.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.