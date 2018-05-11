“If you wanted an indication of how Apple would be doing business in 2018, you could do worse than cast back two decades and look at the decisions that it made when it produced that first iMac. (A machine that itself took a page directly out of Apple’s own playbook for the original Macintosh back in 1984),” Moren writes. “The line is anything but subtle.”
“What the iMac did signal was how important the all-in-one philosophy was to the future of the company,” Moren writes. “Fast forward 20 years and not only is the all-in-one iMac now the stalwart of Apple’s desktop line, but the rest of the company’s products have followed suit.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Steve Jobs hated cords and screws.