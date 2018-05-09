“One of Signal’s best features is that messages can be set to ‘self-destruct,’ meaning there is no paper trail for conversations in the app. But with Signal’s default settings on a Mac, your friends’ messages appear — and live on — on the operating system’s notifications bar even if the message is set to self-destruct using Signal’s timer,” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “These notifications include the sender’s name and the message’s content.”
“Security researcher Alec Muffett noticed this issue on Tuesday, and warned his Twitter followers,” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “As it turns out, the data is stored on disk inside the operating system, according to Mac security researcher Patrick Wardle. Wardle found that the disappearing messages that have appeared as notification can be recovered later, even after they are gone within the Signal app.”
