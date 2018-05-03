“Apple silently bought up a massive $23.5 billion of its own shares off the open market in the March quarter, taking advantage of the ‘full panic mode’ agitated by analysts and financial news sites who bizarrely wondered aloud for weeks when exactly Apple might ‘kill’ the most advanced, commercially successful smartphone it has produced yet,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider.

“Apple began buying back shares in 2012, paying market prices for its stock and then destroying those shares,” Dilger writes. “That process makes the remaining shares in the company more valuable, effectively returning the value paid to shareholders. This benefits outside investors in the company, as well as its employees who hold shares. It also enables Apple to recruit talent because it can offer valuable stock options. Buying back shares is effectively an investment in the company itself.”

“Since 2012, Apple has spent a total of $199.6 billion in share buybacks. Over the past two and a half years, it has paid between $6 and $11 billion per quarter on both open market and Accelerated Share Repurchase programs to buy its back stock. In the most recent quarter, however, Apple spent an astounding $23.5 billion on stock repurchase, more than twice its recent pace,” Dilger writes. “Apple’s $23.5 billion stock repurchase — in a single quarter — is nearly 8 times the size of its largest-ever acquisition (Beats)… While unprecedented in sheer scale, Apple has previously dropped massive coin on quarterly buybacks after analysts dragged the company’s stock down with irrational fear mongering, often rooted in panics built on channel check mumbo-jumbo.”

