“DxO Labs today announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection, confirming reports of the move that emerged last week,” Michael Zhang reports for PetaPixel. “The French company says that the purpose of the bankruptcy filing is to ‘restructure the business’ and that it ‘will not affect our customers in any way.’ Everything should also be completed and resolved within ‘a few more weeks.'”

“In the meantime, DxO Labs is still hard at work on its photography software. Having acquired the Nik Collection from Google in October 2017, DxO Labs now says its first new version for the collection will be coming in June 2018,” Zhang reports. “That same month, DxO Labs is also planning to release a new free update (version 1.2) of its DxO PhotoLab flagship image processing software.”

“This bankruptcy only applies to DxO Labs and not DxOMark, the camera equipment rating lab,” Zhang reports. “The latter was spun off into its own independent company in September 2017.”

