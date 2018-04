“U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp are finalizing terms as they seek to sign a merger deal in the next three days, people familiar with the matter said on Friday,” Reuters reports.

“Based on the stock exchange ratio under negotiation,” Reuters reports, “T-Mobile majority-owner Deutsche Telekom will own a little over 40 percent of the combined company, but will be afforded voting control so it can consolidate the company on its books, the sources said.

Brief article in full here.